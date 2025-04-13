Geode Capital Management LLC Has $60.04 Million Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,517,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,807 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $60,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 123,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in CleanSpark by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CLSK stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 4.12. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $112,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,551,228.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $335,945. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

