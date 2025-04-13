Geode Capital Management LLC Has $60.30 Million Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,837,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,259 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $60,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNB. Amundi boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 74,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.5 %

DNB opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,905,699.56. The trade was a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

