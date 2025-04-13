Geode Capital Management LLC Has $60.98 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,023,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,224 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $60,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

