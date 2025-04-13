Geode Capital Management LLC Has $61.38 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $61,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,953.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 129.6% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $190.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.04. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

