Geode Capital Management LLC Has $62.29 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,610,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $62,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,461,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,950 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,033,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 479,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,258,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,619,000 after purchasing an additional 458,143 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
