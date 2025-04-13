Geode Capital Management LLC Has $63.89 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $63,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

