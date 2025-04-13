Geode Capital Management LLC Has $64.34 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,901,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $64,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,922,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,493,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,715,000 after buying an additional 2,069,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Hanesbrands by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 54,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

