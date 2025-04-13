Geode Capital Management LLC Has $65.74 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $65,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NewMarket by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NEU opened at $563.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.65. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $480.00 and a 52-week high of $598.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.44.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEU

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.