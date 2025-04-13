Geode Capital Management LLC Has $66.04 Million Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,013,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $66,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 893.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Progress Software by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $56,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.72. This represents a 18.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,163.93. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,185 shares of company stock worth $1,024,193 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

