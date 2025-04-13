Geode Capital Management LLC Has $66.38 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $66,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 240.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,363 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.44%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.