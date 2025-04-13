Geode Capital Management LLC Has $66.49 Million Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $66,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in EchoStar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,776,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,546,000 after buying an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in EchoStar by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 344,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SATS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

