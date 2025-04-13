Geode Capital Management LLC Has $67.40 Million Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,147,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $67,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 483,844 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

CVBF opened at $16.41 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.62.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVBF

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.