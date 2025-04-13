Geode Capital Management LLC Has $68.39 Million Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $68,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCTR. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

