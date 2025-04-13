Geode Capital Management LLC Has $68.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $68,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.63. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

