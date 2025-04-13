Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 779,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $64,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $211,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,559.82. This represents a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

View Our Latest Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.