Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 75,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $62,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,681,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 459,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,879,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

