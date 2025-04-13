Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,083 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $60,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,672,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,031,000 after purchasing an additional 373,442 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $33,047,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

NYSE:HGV opened at $33.95 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

