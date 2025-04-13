Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $63,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TriNet Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,728 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

TriNet Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TNET opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.06. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,975.12. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $833,436 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.