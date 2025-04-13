Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 112,455 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $64,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $148,623,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TFI International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,853,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TFI International from $147.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TFI International from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.97. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $159.11.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TFI International’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

