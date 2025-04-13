Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,908 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Twist Bioscience worth $63,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $37,555.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,912 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,609.92. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $71,939.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,549,062.88. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $1,077,383 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $50.00 price target on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $38.85 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

