Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 807 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.36% of McGrath RentCorp worth $64,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,175. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $104.35 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $243.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

