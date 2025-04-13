Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 517,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $62,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $131.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $98.32 and a 52-week high of $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.