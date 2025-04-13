Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,769 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 867,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $61,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 11.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 25.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This trade represents a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE:GFF opened at $70.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Get Our Latest Report on GFF

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.