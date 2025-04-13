Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 136,212 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,379,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,212 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of PBF Energy worth $63,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $20,896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 562,287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2,119.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 392,776 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,057,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 208,599 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,865,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 187,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,084,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,915,940.80. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 812,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,207,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

