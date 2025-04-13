Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 190,012 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,012 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $58,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.47. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer purchased 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,652.19. This represents a 18.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

