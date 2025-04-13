Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 205,749 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $63,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 209,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $16.49 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

MDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,962.24. This represents a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

