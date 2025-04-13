Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 29,974 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,974 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $62,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4,955.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, CAO John Patrick Moylan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,878.92. This trade represents a 9.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 47,835 shares of company stock worth $469,204. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

