Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 36,493 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,208,805 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 36,493 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $64,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,149 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,594,121 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,723 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 313,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,327.20. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

