Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,553 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $58,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.56. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

