Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,935,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Denali Therapeutics worth $59,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,315,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 247,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120,494 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $21,717,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 332,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 164,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

