Green Energy Stocks To Follow Today – April 10th

Darling Ingredients, Richardson Electronics, Mercer International, Nuvve, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares issued by companies engaged in the development, production, or distribution of renewable energy and environmentally friendly technologies. These companies focus on sustainable sources like wind, solar, and hydro power, positioning themselves to benefit from the increasing global emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 117,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,024. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $113.74 million, a PE ratio of 261.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 124,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,809. The firm has a market cap of $344.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NVVE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 70,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

