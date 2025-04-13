Growth Stocks To Watch Today – April 10th

Prologis, Apollo Global Management, BlackRock, Blackstone, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies anticipated to grow at rates significantly higher than the overall market average. These companies typically reinvest earnings into expansion opportunities rather than paying dividends, aiming to increase their market share, revenue, and long-term profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

NYSE PLD traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,176,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,550. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average is $153.45. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded down $46.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $850.90. 624,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,265. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $947.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $988.95. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded down $10.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.35. 4,043,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,466. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.02. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE:NVO traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,221,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43.

