Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hawkins worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $13,087,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hawkins by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,179 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $5,850,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hawkins by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.81. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.98 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 18.37%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

