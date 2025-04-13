HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Position Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 457.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Get Our Latest Report on DINO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.