Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HGV. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HGV. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

