Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hippo traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 13,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 163,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

In related news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $635,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,306. The trade was a 22.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $327,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 499,064 shares in the company, valued at $13,354,952.64. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,538. 11.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hippo by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hippo by 205.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Hippo by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 56,684 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hippo by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

