Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Shares of HUBB opened at $353.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $299.43 and a 12 month high of $481.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.91.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hubbell by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,985,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

