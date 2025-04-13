Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Trading Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.55 and last traded at C$9.51. 1,156,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,900,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.71.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,418. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

