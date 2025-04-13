Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 10th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Shell, Ingersoll Rand, BP, Energy Transfer, and Air Products and Chemicals are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, processing, or distribution of hydrogen, as well as the development of technologies that use hydrogen as a fuel or energy source. These stocks are often considered part of the clean energy sector because hydrogen is seen as an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels, and investments in this area are driven by the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $6.51 on Thursday, hitting $99.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,923,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39. The stock has a market cap of $430.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.84 and a one year high of $126.34.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN stock traded down $15.20 on Thursday, reaching $430.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,957. Linde has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $457.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.58.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,787,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,497. The company has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

IR stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.30. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,178,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,403. BP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 328.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

ET traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,271,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,183,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of APD traded down $9.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.45. The stock had a trading volume of 561,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.05. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $227.53 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

