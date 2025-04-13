Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,840 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,176 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Imperial Oil worth $67,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth about $137,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 3.8 %

IMO opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.4972 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.80%.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.