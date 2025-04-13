Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $65,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,495.48. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ INDB opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $77.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.