Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $5.83 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.40%.

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 10,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,599,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,413,653.04. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 263,623 shares of company stock worth $2,911,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.