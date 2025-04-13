Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.24 and last traded at $51.34. Approximately 77,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 653,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Intapp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 112,928 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $6,693,242.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,809,207.50. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $518,358.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,414,134.35. This represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,088,761 in the last three months. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

