Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,766,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 159,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 170,049 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.54 and a beta of 0.30. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0927 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

