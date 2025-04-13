iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Stake Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,625 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,706,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,182,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after buying an additional 125,320 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after buying an additional 375,573 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 538,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,620 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $55.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

