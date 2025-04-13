iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $292.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

