Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

JAZZ stock opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $185,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,487,991.25. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,323.72. This trade represents a 13.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 507,234 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $59,668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,619,000 after buying an additional 320,724 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,076,000 after purchasing an additional 315,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 508,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,659,000 after buying an additional 296,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

