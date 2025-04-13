Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th.

JAZZ stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average of $122.68. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. The trade was a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,491,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

