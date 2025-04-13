JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 30,861 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 36.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hilltop by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,594,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Hilltop by 112.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HTH opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

