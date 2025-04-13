JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 394,111 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,111 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Adient were worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 803,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,443,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,719,000 after buying an additional 158,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 127,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 116,518 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 36.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 109,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $873.32 million, a P/E ratio of 520.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. Adient plc has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

